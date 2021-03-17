News

We Won’t Negotiate With Bandits, Says Gov El-rufai

Damola Areo14 mins ago
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State (img credit: The Guardian)

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has said that his administration will not negotiate with bandits.

He said others like clerics and clergies can do so as private citizens but his government won’t, despite seeking their repentance.

He said this after a meeting of the state security council at Council Chambers, Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, yesterday.

The governor said: “We will not engage with bandits or kidnappers. Private citizens like clerics and clergy men can do so in their individual capacities, to preach to them and ask them to repent. We also want them to repent but it is not our job to ask them to do so.’’

El Rufai also called for decentralization of the police force, maintaining that Nigeria is the only federation that operates a unitary police force, funded but not controlled by state governments.

Kaduna recently witnessed series of abductions of students by bandits in the state.

