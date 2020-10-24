Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said that it is time to stop those using social media to incite people towards violence.

Sanwo-Olu said this following the burning and looting of stores and public Infrastructure by hoodlums as a result of the EndSARS protests.

The governor made this known in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gbenga Akosile.

He said, “Moving forward from the destruction, we have to continue the process of healing ourselves. We need to stop some of our citizens still using the social media to instigate or incite the people.

“It will not be under my watch that we will lose the city that has the largest economy in the entire black nation.

“Enough is enough. I have moved round and I saw that our people want peace. On this, we are committed to bringing lasting peace back to the state.”