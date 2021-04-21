We Want Referendum, Not Asylum, IPOB Tells UK

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said what it needs from the United Kingdom is referendum in Nigeria, not asylum.

The UK had opened up asylum to IPOB members who are persecuted in Nigeria where they have been proscribed a terrorist groip.

However, the groups Media and Publicity officer, Emma Powerful, commended the UK’s gesture but stated that referendum is what the group wants.

The statement read, “The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra led by our great and indomitable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has noted with satisfaction the news that the United Kingdom has agreed to grant asylum to persecuted Biafra agitators resident in the UK.

“While we commend the UK for this bold initiative, we wish to most graciously remind them that what we Biafrans need and cherish the most is referendum and not asylum in the UK. We are tired of living in bondage in the devilish contraption called Nigeria they created.”