We May Have To Dialogue With Bandits – Fayemi

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has said that bandits may be engaged in dialogue as insecurity worsens in Nigeria.

Fayemi who is the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum said this when he led some of his colleagues to Niger State to commiserate with the governor over the kidnap of some students in the state.

According to him: “We all feel your pain. We feel the fears and the anxieties of the good people of Niger State. This is not uncommon. What happens here is not unique to you.

“We also need to explore other avenues side by side with whatever the security institutions are doing if that means engaging in dialogue We may not have a choice. We may have to do that, anything to help us to deal with this immediate crisis and then to begin to address on a much more longer time basis, the root causes of this social dislocation responsible for what we are witnessing, all around us.”