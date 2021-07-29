We Have Only 3 Not 12 Igboho Associates In Custody – DSS Tells Court

The Department of State Services, DSS, has said it is only three associates of Chief Sunday Igboho that it has in its custody and not 12.

This is According to DSS’ lawyer, I. Awo who told a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday.

He gave their names as Amoda Babatunde (aka Lady K), Diokola Adeyemo Admola and Bamidele Sunday.

Meanwhile, the DSS failed to produce the applicants on Thursday as against the order for their production made last week.

Although Awo tried to explain why his client could not comply with the court’s order, Justice Obiora Egwuatu restated the order for the applicants’ production on the next adjourned date.

Justice Egwuatu also ordered the DSS to allow the applicants’ lawyers access to them between today and Monday