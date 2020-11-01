We Have No Excuse – El-rufai Drums Support For Restructuring

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has drummed support for restructuring by revealing that the time is ripe for such to take place in Nigeria.
El-rufai made the call when he spoke at the 50th anniversary of Arewa House in Kaduna.
He cited the 2018 recommendation of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and said that restructuring is needed now so as to enable states to have more control of their resources.
According to El-Rufai, it will “empower state governments to cease passing the buck to the president and the federal government.”
“I, therefore, call on our federal legislators and the National Assembly ad hoc committee on constitutional review to take advantage of our report and initiate the constitutional and legislative amendments in either a piece-meal or comprehensive manner without further delay.
“We, therefore, have no excuse not to seize this moment and do the heavy lifting for our country and our people.
“It is in our hands to make the structures, laws and constitutional arrangements in our country conducive to modern governance that will ensure our nation thrives in the 21st century,” El-Rufai said.
