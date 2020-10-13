We Have Disarmed SARS Operatives In Lagos – CP

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has said that operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, have been disarmed in the state.

Odumosu said that the action was taken as part of a directive issued by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed.

The CP who made this known while addressing some lawyers and EndSARS protesters said that offices of the police unit have been shut.

He said, “As to the directive of the Inspector-General of Police for disbandment (of SARS), if you come here now you will see them (SARS officers) in the regular police uniform. They’ve been disbanded, all their arms have been collected; the cases they were handling and the suspects have been transferred to the State CID, Panti for continuation of investigation.

“All these I have done in compliance with the Inspector-General’s directive. You should understand that in Lagos, we have many police formations; we have, for example, the Special Fraud Unit, traditionally, they are not to carry arms, they are in mufti; equally, we have the Force CID personnel in Alagbon, they are not carrying arms and they are not to be in uniform, all these are specialised arms of the police. But the one that the IG has disbanded now has been disbanded from that day. If you go to their offices now in Surulere, Gbagada, they are under lock and key; we only posted policemen there now to guard the places. They are no more functioning.”