We Have A Terror Group In Lagos – Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said there is a terror group now in Lagos State.

According to him, Miyetti Allah is the group and that they are trying to disguise as IPOB and carry out attacks in Lagos.

Nnamdi Kanu said his Eastern Security Network was able to flush them out of the South-East which is why the Department of State Services labeled the ESN a terror group.

“Miyetti Allah was a full-fledged terror group in Ebonyi, but IPOB and ESN drove them out, that’s why the DSS (Department of State Services) is labelling ESN a terrorist group, because we forbade Fulani murderers on our ancestral lands.

“And before I came on air this evening, I had confirmation that they are now in Lagos. That was what they were cleverly trying to disguise as IPOB attacks on Lagos.

“I want to let you understand that if I tell you that we have a terror group in Lagos, you will marvel,” Kanu said.