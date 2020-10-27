We Gave Palliatives To States For Onward Distribution To Citizens – FG

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Boss Mustapha, has said that COVID-19 palliatives were given to state governments to distribute to citizens.

Mustapha who is the chairman of the PTF on COVID-19 said this in the wake of the looting of warehouses were the palliatives were kept across the country.

He spoke at the daily press briefing of the PTF in Abuja.

The SGF said: “Of particular concern to the PTF is the issue of palliatives found and looted from various warehouses around the country.

“The Federal Government Palliatives consisted largely of the 70MT of grains released from the Strategic Grain Reserves as well as rice secured from the Nigeria Customs Service.

“The shares for each state were handed over to the state governments for onward distribution to the citizens.

“The private sector coalition (CACOVID), that has been quite supportive of the Federal Government, worked with the states through the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to determine the quantum of their intervention, which was intended to be effective and equitable. A number of indices were worked out for this purpose.”

He urged all Nigerians to remain law-abiding and collaborate with law enforcement agencies to restore normalcy to the country.

Mustapha said: “Humanity has been traumatized by COVID-19. Our nation is not experiencing a second wave but has been impacted negatively by the looting and arson.”