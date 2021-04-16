We Don’t Buy Arms, We Produce Locally, IPOB Replies DSS

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said it produces its own arms locally.

IPOB was responding to a claim by the Department of State for Security, DSS, that the group was planning to attack banks so as to get money to buy weapons.

According to the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, the allegation is a poor script.

He said, “We are not looking for money to buy arms because we produce our arms locally.

While assuring banks in the area of safety, the pro-Biafra publicist said IPOB members were freedom fighters and not criminals.

The group’s statement read in part, “The DSS is propelling this wicked propaganda to blackmail Eastern Security Network and IPOB and dent our global reputation.

“IPOB and ESN are not criminals and we have no plans or agenda to touch any institution, particularly banks.

“We are not looking for money to buy arms because we produce our arms locally and cannot attack or kidnap anybody for ransom.

“We don’t inflict pains on the people. We are fighting for their freedom. DSS must stop this rubbish and engage their time on something more meaningful. This poor script cannot fly… ESN has never left its mandate, which is to defend Biafra land against Fulani terrorists and killer herdsmen.”

The statement added, “All banks in Biafraland must be wary of the DSS because they may be planning to sponsor attacks on banks and turn around, as usual, to blame it on IPOB and ESN.”