We Didn’t Not Advice Mompha On Hushpuppi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has said that it did not give any advice to Ismaia Mustapha aka Mompha when Hushpuppi was arrested.

Mompha had during an Instagram live interview with Daddy Freeze stated that he was advised by the EFCC to maintain a low profile when news of Hushpuppi’s arrest broke out.

This has now been denied in a statement issued by the antigraft Commission which arrested him in 2019.

The statement said, “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wished to dissociate itself from claims by Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, currently circulating in social media, that he was advised by the Commission to maintain a low profile in the wake of the indictment of his friend, Abbas Ramon alias Hushpuppi in a $1.1m international fraud conspiracy by US Law enforcement.”

“The claim which did not mention the official of the Commission who supposedly gave the advice, is spurious and should be discountenanced.”

“The Commission is not in the business of advising suspected internet fraudsters and it is far-fetched that it would counsel one against whom it has pending criminal charge in court.”

“Mompha and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited are facing prosecution by the EFCC on a 22-count charge alleging various offences such as retention of proceeds of unlawful activities to wit; fraud, failure to report transaction to the Commission as required by the provision of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 (as amended), negotiating foreign exchange without license, contrary to Section 5 and 29 of the Foreign Exchange Monitoring and Miscellaneous (Provisions) Act, 2004; engaging in foreign exchange transaction other than through the official foreign exchange market, contrary to provision of Section 11(1) (a) of the National Economic Intelligence Establishment Act to the tune of N32billion before Justice A. M. Liman of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.”

“The Commission had called 10 witnesses and closed its case. But rather than enter his defense, Mompha filed a no-case submission which was overruled by the Court and called upon to open his defense.”