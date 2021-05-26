We Are Still Counting Our Losses To #EndSARS – Lagos

The Lagos State Government has said that it is still counting losses due to the EndSARS protests of October 2020.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser, Parastatals Monitoring Office, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, at the ministerial press briefing to commemorate the second anniversary of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration, held in Alausa, Ikeja.

Ayantayo said: “Following the unfortunate EndSARS protest and the attendant heavy destruction of public and private property, the state suffered heavy damage to critical public property and this nearly brought the state to a standstill economically.

“The parastatals were not spared; their assets were either stolen or destroyed. To determine the level of the damage to the parastatals, the office carried out an on-the-spot assessment of destroyed and stolen assets of the state’s parastatals.

“The report of the assessment has been forwarded to Mr. Governor. It is pertinent to mention here that 20 parastatals were affected in varying degrees which include the Lekki Concession Company, Motor Vehicle Administration Agency, Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory, Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority.”

When asked to disclose the total value of property lost by parastatals to the EndSARS protest, Ayantayo said: “We are still assessing and compiling the data. The special committee set up by Mr. Governor to come up with a total assessment of losses suffered is still working on the estimate and is yet to submit a full report.”