We Are Investigating Oodua, IPOB Threat – Lagos Police

The Lagos State Police Command has said that it is investigating the Oodua Republic and also the threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to attack soft targets in the state.

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, said this while speaking at a security summit held in the state.

He said, “The Command has taken notice of agitators for Oodua Republic by some Yoruba separatist groups and the threats to disrupt law and order in the state. 24 of these groups have been identified and being closely monitored.

“Similarly, the threat of IPOB to attack soft targets in Lagos is equally being put on the radar of the command intelligence gathering and other security services in the state. Strategies are being put in place to neutralise their activities.

“The Command is using this medium to solicit for the support of all and sundry to be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious person or movement to security agencies. Let us adopt the slogan of “when you see something, say something.””