‘We Are Cool,’ Laycon And Erica Reconcile

Former BBNaija reality TV stars, Laycon and Erica appear to have finally put their beef aside and reconciled.

This is as both of them were seen handing out together on Friday as seen in a video shared on Erica’s Instagram.

She captioned the video: ‘We are cool.”

Laycon and Erica fell out inside the BBNaija House of 2020 after they got engaged in an altercation.

Erica was disqualified from the show as a result of her lashing out at Laycon which the organsiers found to be against the rules of their show.

Laycon went on to emegre the winner of the 2020 BBNaija edition.