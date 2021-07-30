WASSCE: No More Late Registration, WAEC Warns

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has warned that from 2022 it will no longer tolerate late registration for its West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Head of National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Mr Patrick Areghan, told NAN.

This is as he advised schools to respect deadlines issued by the Council, warning that henceforth there will be no going back on deadlines set by the council for registration of school candidates.

”Late registration makes preparations very cumbersome. On the contrary, we do not experience the same during examinations for private candidates.

”This year, we opened our portal for registration of candidates on Feb. 5, to close on May 16; that is a three-month interval.

”We later extended it to May 31, but due to activities of defaulters, we kept shifting the goalpost until the end of June. This is July and as of the 15th, these stragglers were still calling for more extension.

”These are people who will not do the needful within the given period; this will no longer be tolerated, no matter the explanation advanced,” he warned.