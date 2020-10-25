Wamakko Commends Northern Youths For Shunning #EndSARS Protests

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has commended the youths in the north for shunning the EndSARS protests.

Wamakko gave the commendation while addressing a mammoth crowd on his arrival to Sokoto from Abuja.

He said, “I am highly elated with the disciplined and peaceful disposition of the northern youths, even in the face of the provocations and altercations occasioned by the protests that turned violent and lost its original focus, as well as intentions.

“I wondered why the destructive protests raged on even when the Federal Government had acceded to the demands of the protesters.

“One of the key demands of the protesters was the disbandment of SARS and it was immediately disbanded.

“Even President Muhammadu Buhari himself had earlier told the youths that they had good intentions, only for them to deviate from the initial noble cause.”

Wamakko described the youths as the beacons of hope in the country, hence they should not allow themselves to be used by some disgruntled and unpatriotic elements