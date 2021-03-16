Wakili, Others Imprisoned, Charged for Murder, Kidnap

Notorious Fulani Warlord, Abdullahi Wakili and his two sons have been remanded in a correctional facility in Oyo State after an Iyaganku Chief Magistrate Court Sitting in Ibadan dismissed their pleas.

70-year-old Wakili who was dragged to Court by the Oyo State Police Command alongside his two sons, Abu who is 45 years old and 27-year-old Samaila has been charged with six counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

They are to be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo State.

The Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take the plea of the suspects for want in jurisdiction, subsequently adjourned the case till May 17, for mention.

Idowu also ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

Source: Oyo Affairs