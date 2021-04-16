WAEC Issues New Modalities For Collection Of Results And Certificates

The West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, has informed candidates and the general public of the new modalities for the collection of Attestation of Results and printed Certificates by candidates from offices of the Council in Nigeria.

WAEC said the new modalities for collection of certificates apply to Private Candidates only, as School Candidates are expected to channel their requests through their schools.

The modalities for Requests for Attestation of Results shall apply to both Private and School Candidates.

A statement issued said, “The new modalities are a clear departure from what obtained in the past, where it was mandatory for private candidates to collect their certificates or Attestation of Results from the WAEC office in the state where they sat the examination. With this new initiative, candidates can apply and collect their Certificates or Attestation of Results (both School and Private Candidates) from any WAEC office of their choice in Nigeria.

“Modalities for Collection of Attestation of Results and Certificates (Private Candidates) are as follows:

1. For Attestation of Results, candidates are required to make their requests from any office of

the Council and pay a non-refundable fee for the service; 2. For collection of certificates, candidates are to make their requests from any office of the Council and pay the prescribed fee;

3. Candidates must state clearly the preferred office of collection of the printed Attestation of

“Result or Certificate and would be required to pay for courier service for delivery to the chosen location; 4. Candidates contact details (Mobile Phone Number and E-mail Address) must be provided at the point of request.”