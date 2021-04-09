WAEC Clears Air On Postponing 2021 WASSCE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has reacted to publications in some national dailies and online media, to the effect that it has postponed the May/June 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This information was allegedly given by the Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, at a Press Briefing to announce the release of results of WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2021 – First Series on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

In a statement issued, WAEC said, “We wish to categorically state that the Head of National Office was quoted out of context.”

The Head of National Office had in his address during the Press Briefing stated as follows:

“Let me also use this opportunity to dispel rumours being peddled about by some people regarding the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2021. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still very much felt in the education sector The academic calendar has been distorted. It will, therefore, not be possible to have the examination in May/June this year. A convenient International Timetable for the conduct of the examination will soon be released”.

WAEC said, “The arrangement is in line with the current academic calendar and was done in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education

“Consequently, the Council wishes to inform schools, candidates and the general public that the examination will hold from August 16, 2021, to September 30, 2021 The International timetable for the conduct of the examination will be released in due course.

“All stakeholders should please be so guided.”