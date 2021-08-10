WAEC Announces Date For WASSCE 2021

The office of West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, in Nigeria has announced that the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, will commence on Monday, August 16.

The Head of the Nigeria office, Mr. Patrick Areghan, disclosed this in Lagos on Tuesday, saying the examination will end on Friday, October 8, 2021.

According to him, “In accordance with the Final International Timetable, the WASCCE (SC) 2021 will take place throughout the sub-region from Monday, 16h August to Friday 8th

October 2021.

“However, the examination will end in Nigeria on 30 September 2021- spanning a period of seven weeks.”

Speaking further, he said, “19,425 recognised secondary schools, comprising 8,052 public and 11,375 private schools, spread across the nooks and crannies of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja would be presenting a total of 1,573,789 candidates comprising 792,620 males (50.367%) and 781,169 females (49.647%). for the examination. Candidates would be examined in 76 subjects, made up of 197 papers.”

Areghan advised that strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols be followed all through the duration of the examination. This is as he warned against malpractices.

He said, “On the issue of security/insecurity, we are liaising with the relevant security agencies as this is purely within their purview. Moreover, we are trusting God, as usual, for His divine intervention.

“Let me use this opportunity to warn all schools, candidates, supervisors, invigilators, principals and proprietors of schools, and indeed, all examination functionaries, to desist from all acts of examination malpractice.”

He added, ”All rogue website operators are hereby seriously warned to desist from their nefarious acts.”