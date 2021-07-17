Viral Lagos amputee Hawker Acquires N17.5m House In Lagos

The sachet water hawker who went viral because she’s an amputee, Mary Daniel, has bought herself a house worth 17.5 million Naira in Lagos.

The 27-year-old Kogi indigene bought the house located in Igando, Lagos where she’s also constructing a pure-water factory which is near completion.

Recall that Mary Daniel received donations of about N25 million after she was pictured hawking sachet water in traffic in Oshodi and her story went viral.