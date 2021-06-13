Politics

Violence At APC Rally In Kano (VIDEO)

Damola Areo6 hours ago
Violence erupted at the APC mega rally in Kano state today Saturday, June 12.

The rally was organized to welcome former governorship candidate of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), A. A. Zaura, and other decampees into APC.

Trouble started when some members of the party began to exchange blows while the speaker of the state House of Assembly Hamisu Chidari was giving his speech.

Normalcy has however been restored at the rally.

Watch video of the chaos below

