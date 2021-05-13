Entertainment

Victoria Inyama Reacts As AY Comedian Calls Her Out

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Actress Victoria Inyama has reacted after Comedian AY Makun called her out because of a comment she made about him.

The actress said AY took offence over the comment even when she didn’t accuse him of anything.

Maintaining that she is already in her “Plan B”, the actress further stated that “only a fool assumes 6 is 9 by avoiding the main source of the gist.”

She wrote;

“@aycomedian Awwwwwww l must first say Thank you for using that lovely picture. It’s actually one of my favourites …….

But hang on, I made a comment. l would expect you to mention Gistlovers blog not just ‘blog’

2nd I guess you take offense with the word ‘date’ ‘A social or romantic appointment or arrangement’…. Social or Romantic…Not definite…..Why pick the latter?

I didn’t Accuse You of anything?

Sadly l know times are hard in Nigeria but l am already in ‘my Plan B’ according to Pastor
……Only a Fool assumes 6 is 9 by avoiding the main source of the Gist…

If you really needed this…U should have told your Fans that the clip was nothing?
But heyyy YOU ARE DOING WELL TOO.”

