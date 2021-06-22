Venita Akpofure tells Esther Biade For Throwing Shade At Tolani Baj

Last night’s BBNaija lockdown reunion show took a different turn when the seeming love triangle between Vee, Neo, and TolaniBaj was discussed.

Recall that during the show, TolaniBaj shocked many when she had a talk about her getting ”closer” to Neo. TolaniBaj and Vee used to be friends and she had always known that Neo was Vee’s man. So the talk of them getting closer than expected came to many as a surprise.

When Ebuka asked her to explain why she talked about getting cozy with Neo despite the fact that she was friends with Vee, TolaniBaj in her response said she did it to get back at her former love interest, Prince, who she said wasn’t man enough.

Former BBNaija housemate, Esther Agunbiade, wasn’t buying Tolani’s explanation and she went on Twitter to throw shade at her.