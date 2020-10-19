Van Dijk’s Knee Injury Could Cost Liverpool EPL Title – Carragher

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher has said that the injury suffered by Virgil Van Dijk could cost the club the EPL title.

Van Dijk who picked up a knee injury has joined Alison and Dejan Loveren in Liverpool’s injury list.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said that Liverpool should look for a back up now.

“The big question you’re looking at now is, can Liverpool win the league without Van Dijk there? I think every team has three or four players in every title-winning team or a team who think they can win the title, and if one of those players is missing, no matter how good your manager is, no matter how big your squad is, you can’t cover for them because they’re outstanding,” said Carragher.

“I think it blows the title race wide open, I really do.

“I still felt at the start of this season Liverpool were the team to beat. I think with Van Dijk being out for what looks like the whole season now, I think it’s going to be all on for Liverpool. I think Liverpool certainly have to go into the market in January, and not just because of Van Dijk’s injury, but Liverpool were weak in that area anyway. They lost (Dejan) Lovren before the start of the season now the other players in those positions are very injury prone.

“Yes, devastating news for Virgil van Dijk – we pass on our wishes and I’m sure everyone does around football – but I think for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp and the club now, right away it’s who can they get in?

“I know the transfer window has just finished but they have to be ready on January 1 to bring someone in because they are really weak in that area and that could stop them going on to try to achieve what they want to achieve.”