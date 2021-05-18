News

Uzodinma Signs Two Bills Into Law

Governor Hope Uzodimma has on Tuesday assented to two Bill’s from the State House of Assembly.

One of the bills is to establish the Imo Security Organization to complement the efforts of the Federal Security agencies in the maintenance of law and order.

The second bill is the land Administration and Imo geographic establishment services. They are charged with the automation of land administration. This would introduce a new era in land administration within the state and further restore investors confidence.

This exercise brings to total 20 bills assented to by Uzodimma under the Shared Prosperity administration

