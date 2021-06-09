Uzodinma Meets Buhari On Security In Imo

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the security and socio-economic activities in his state.

Shortly after the meeting in Abuja, Uzodinma expressed satisfaction on the outcome of the meeting.

He said, “I came to see the president to consult with him and I had a very good consultation and the president received me well.

“I’m satisfied with the quality of discussion I had with him.’’

Uzodinma also revealed that normalcy had been restored in Imo, adding that socio-economic activities had resumed.

He added, “So far, the situation is relatively okay in Imo state than it was…. Imo is okay now, people can come around, do their businesses, normal life and normal activities have resumed in Imo state.

“The security agencies are on top of the situation.

“I am saying and I want to say it again, that cases of insecurity here and there in the country have not been helped by the posture of the opposition party and some aggrieved politicians.

“Reason being that at a time like this in Nigeria, anybody worth his onions as a leader should be able to speak out. How many of them are speaking out? How many of them are condemning what’s going on?

“Rather what you see are leaders fanning the embers of insecurity, blaming only the government.

“We must be tired of this blame thing by now and then contribute our own quota towards ensuring that national security is not further threatened in the country.

“So it is not something for politics. It is something that if you are a former senate president, and you are a former speaker, or a former deputy senate president, or a former deputy speaker, and things like this are happening in the country, and you are not able to speak out, and we are not seeing you where you’re engaging in addressing the young men and women in your area on the need for united Nigeria.

“And this is a country that have given you opportunity to serve and that level one time or the other, then it’s either overtly or covertly, you have a question to answer.’’