Uzodinma Is A Supreme Court Gov, APC Gatecrasher – Okorocha

Damola Areo4 hours ago
Former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has described his successor, Hope Uzodinma, as a gatecrasher in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to him, Uzodinma was never a member of the party until the Supreme Court declared him governor of the state.

The Senator said this while reacting to rumour that he was planning on dumping the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

His statement read, “Governor Uzodinma was never a member of APC. He joined APC after he had been announced governor by the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court had given the Judgement that the Candidate of APC in the 2019 governorship election was Uche Nwosu. Showing that, Chief Uzodinma was a gatecrasher in APC.

“Yet, he does not want to be humble about that. He wants those who laboured and blackmailed over APC to leave the party for him.

“There would not have been APC in Imo today if Okorocha didn’t take the political risk he took to make Imo APC. Governor Uzodinma is reaping where he did not sow and one had expected him to be sober about that.”

