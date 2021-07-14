Uzodinma Can’t Blackmail Me Out Of APC – Okorocha

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has said that Governor Hope Uzodinma cannot blackmail him out of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This is as he denied claims that he’s planning to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Okorocha said this via a statement issued by his media aide in Owerri, Sam Onwuemeodo.

The statement read “Governor Hope Uzodinma cannot and will not blackmail Senator Rochas Okorocha out of the All Progressives Congress. Governor Uzodinma was behind the fake story of Senator Rochas Okorocha leaving the APC for the PDP, last Monday.

“He had come up with the fake story of Okorocha leaving APC, because the National Secretariat of the Party had set up a reconciliation Committee. And also because of Okorocha’s visit to the National office of the party with men and women who had sacrificed all they had to make APC the party to beat in Imo and with National Assembly members who have the mandate of the people.

“Governor Uzodinma was never a member of APC. He joined APC after he had been announced governor by the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court had given Judgement that the Candidate of APC in the 2019 governorship election was Uche Nwosu. Showing that, Chief Uzodinma was a gatecrasher in APC.

“Yet, he does not want to be humble about that. He wants those who labored and blackmailed APC to leave the party for him. There would not have been APC in Imo today, if Okorocha didn’t take the political risk he took to make Imo APC