Uzodinma Calls For Creation Of Sixth State In South-East

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has called for the creation of a sixth state in the South-East region.

Uzodinma said such will help in assuaging the claims of marginalisation in the region.

The governor said this at the South-East Zonal Public Hearing on the review of the Constitution.

”Ndigbo will begin to see equity in action when an amended constitution births a sixth state in the southeast.

“The Igbo people seek a constitutional guarantee of their inalienable rights as citizens. A sixth state will go a long way in assuaging the acclaimed marginalisation,” he said.

The governor reiterated that the Igbo people believe in ‘One Nigeria’.

“I call on all Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the public hearing to present what they think is necessary for our constitution to be called the peoples’ constitution,” he said.