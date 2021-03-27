Uyo Meyo Was Inspired By Frustration – Teni

Award-winning pop star, Teni the Entertainer recently revealed that there’s a story around the name of her newly released debut album “Wondaland”, which she promised to share with her fans after dropping the album.

The album finally dropped last Friday, and the “Uyo Meyo” crooner has also fulfilled her promise.

Speaking in this week’s episode of #WithChude, Teni shared her views on feminism, dealing with the loss of a loved one, and the inspiration behind her hit single,’Uyo Meyo.’

Coming from a wealthy home, Teni was used to getting her way. However, after the death of her trusted assistant, she soon realized that death wasn’t something that could be solved with money, phone calls or connections. She also revealed that it was at that moment that she discovered that she wasn’t “invincible.”

The death of her assistant wasn’t Teni’s first encounter with losing a loved one. She also lost her father at a very young age. This tragic loss was the inspiration behind the song, Dad’s song on her recently released debut album, ‘Wondaland.’

“Dad’s song is a song for everyone that has lost someone. Dealing with loss is crazy because people tell you that you’ll get over it, but you never get over it. You just don’t get over loss”, said Teni.

“When I was recording this song, I was sitting in my living room and watching my father’s funeral, his body in the casket, my mother crying. I needed those emotions to be able to record that song in its true form. Everything I sang had to be from a place of truth”, she added.

Teni spoke rather passionately about late father, describing him as “a genius” and “a man deserving of idolization.”

She also revealed that her father planned ahead for the family, such that even after his death, she was still able to go to school in the United States, and her family could live a decent life.

Asked about the inspiration behind her hit single ‘Uyo Meyo’, Teni said that her being able to finally graduate after several challenges was her inspiration.

“Not being able to graduate on time slowed me down from my music. My parents said ‘If you’re going to make music, you have to graduate’. I was very frustrated.”

“I remember I was in a car driving to my graduation when I recorded the song, and I was just thinking of all my hard work. My mum hails from Ondo, and so ‘Uyo Meyo’ means, when others win and you celebrate with them, your own too will come. I was happy for my younger sister when she graduated before me, and when my turn finally came, I was happy, and that’s where that song came from”, she revealed.

Recall that Teni’s tweet about feminism sparked controversy among Twitter users last year. The energetic singer, however, explained that she was misunderstood and that sometimes words don’t always come out the way you want.

She further highlighted that growing up in a polygamous family with three mothers who were in control of her late father’s assets; she had no reason to look down on “feminists”. “Feminism to me is a lifestyle; in fact it’s a movement. I have always stood up for equal rights. I am coming from a place where women were in control. It is important for women to take charge. I have seen women do it so I know it’s possible”, she continued.

The show ended with Teniola highlighting her greatest life lesson, “Life has taught me to be patient, life has taught me to believe, and life has taught me to never give up on myself”, she said.

Influenced by the the likes of King Wasiu Ayinde,King Sunny Ade and Dolly Parton, the social media sensation, best known for mixing an array of genres into her music, including Afrobeats, pop and RnB, said ‘’Wondaland’ is a blend of a little bit of everything; from tunes to make you dance, to slow groovy relaxing sounds.’” Wondaland is me reflecting and experiencing a wide range of emotions. There is something for everyone in this project,’ Teni said.