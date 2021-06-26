UTME: JAMB Suspends Result Checker, Announces New Method

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Saturday announced the suspension of the USSD code 55019 to check results.

Recall that the board had advised candidates to use the USSD code for result verification.

However, a terse statement by JAMB’s Head of Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Saturday said the USSD code 55019 is saddled with some challenges.

Benjamin urged candidates henceforth “to visit JAMB portal to check for their 2021 UTME result.

“It has come to the attention of the Board that the result checking on USSD code 550 19 is saddled with some challenges.Each candidate is to follow these simple steps.

(a) Visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng

(b) On the menu bar, click on facility

(c) On the page that shows up, click on UTME 2021 Main Results Notification Slip

(d) Enter your registration number and click the button Check My Result

“Candidates can check their results from anywhere there is internet access, checking by USSD code 55019 is suspended,” he added.

Daily Post