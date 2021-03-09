Entertainment

Uti Nwachukwu Slams Africans Over Harry, Meghan Interview

Damola Areo4 hours ago
0
Sir Uti on his 35th birthday. Photo credit: Instagram.

Uti Nwachukwu has again shared his opinion on the crisis between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the British royal family.

In a tweet posted on his handle, Uti opined that most African families would have called Meghan a witch or homewrecker if their son or brother turned their back on their family and went public about it like Harry has done in his interview with Oprah Winfrey,

Uti wrote, ”Lol the funny thing about most of these Africans applauding Megan & Harry is that if it happened to them and their son or brother left with his wife AND turned his back on and publicly exposed/shamed their family, THEY WOULD BE QUICK TO CALL THE WIFE A WITCH!/HOME WRECKER!..SMH”

