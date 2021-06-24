News

Using VPN to Access Twitter Exposes Your Data – Lai Mohammed

Damola Areo1 hour ago
FG Allays Fears Over Debt Profile, Puts Total Public Debt Stock At $83b
Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has asked those using the VPN to bypass the restriction on use of Twitter in the country to desist from doing so.

Lai Mohammed who appeared before lawmakers during an investigative hearing on ban of Twitter’s operation in the country, said use of VPN exposes ones data including their bank account.

The Minister also said that those who think they are hurting him by using VPN, are only hurting themselves.

Mohammed further disclosed that the ban has provided a good opportunity for “resourceful Nigerians to also look at how they can have an app that can replace Twitter and other social media platforms”.

