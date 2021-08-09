Usifo Ataga: Court Orders Chidinma To Be Remanded In Prison For 30 Days

The lady accused of killing Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga, Chidinma Ojukwu has been ordered to be remanded in prison for 30 days.

The order was issued at a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos by Magistrate Mrs Adeola Adedayo.

Also, one Adedapo Quadri who was arraigned alongside Chidinma was ordered to be remanded for 30 days.

Chidinma had been arrested by the police for the murder of Ataga.

This was after Ataga was found dead inside a hotel room he had lodged with Chidinma in Lekki, Lagos.

She was later arrested by the police at her house in Yaba.

During interrogation, she confessed that she killed the Super TV CEO.

However, in another interview, she absolved herself from the murder.