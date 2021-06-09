Headline

USAID Tells FG To Reverse Twitter Ban

Damola Areo1 hour ago
1

The United States has applied more pressure on Nigeria over the decision to ban Twitter in the country, which took effect last Friday.

The US Agency for Internation Development, USAID, pointed out that over 40 million Nigerians use Twitter.

This is according to Samantha Power who conveyed the message on behalf of USAID.

Power said: “There are nearly 40 M Twitter users in #Nigeria, and the country is home to Africa’s largest tech hub.

“This suspension is nothing more than state-sanctioned denial of free speech and should be reversed immediately. #KeepitOn.”

Tags
Damola Areo1 hour ago
1

Related Articles

nnamdi kanu

Kanu Reacts As Northern Elders Say South-East Should Be Allowed To Leave Nigeria

5 hours ago
I Will Set Up N1tn Fund For Creative Industry, Start-ups- Moghalu

Insecurity: Moghalu Advocates Establishment Of Truth And Reconciliation Committee

5 hours ago
What Will Happened To Nigeria If FG Keeps Detaining El-Zakzaky, Dasuki - Popular Islamic Scholar

Dialogue With IPOB, Gumi Urges Federal Government

5 hours ago
Donald Trump

Trump Says More Country Should Ban Twitter Like Nigeria

6 hours ago
Back to top button