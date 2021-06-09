USAID Tells FG To Reverse Twitter Ban

The United States has applied more pressure on Nigeria over the decision to ban Twitter in the country, which took effect last Friday.

The US Agency for Internation Development, USAID, pointed out that over 40 million Nigerians use Twitter.

This is according to Samantha Power who conveyed the message on behalf of USAID.

Power said: “There are nearly 40 M Twitter users in #Nigeria, and the country is home to Africa’s largest tech hub.

“This suspension is nothing more than state-sanctioned denial of free speech and should be reversed immediately. #KeepitOn.”