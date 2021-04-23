US Singer Kehlani Cones Out As Homosexual

US singer Kehlani has opened up on her sexuality by revealing that she’s a lesbian.

She also said she has been trying to have a conversation with family and friends about her decision to come out.

She said she was doubted when she first revealed her sexuality on social media.

“I know it took a while for me to realize this but I am gay.

“I have been trying to have intimate conversations about this part of me and coming out with my family and friends.

“Honestly I didn’t think it was going to be this easy because they are hardly shocked and also said they’ve known for a while.

“This is who I’m and I would appreciate y’all love me for who I’m,” she said.

Kehlani has a 2-year-old daughter, Adeya Nomi, with her ex, guitarist Javie Young-White.