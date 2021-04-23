Entertainment

US Singer Kehlani Cones Out As Homosexual

Damola Areo3 hours ago
0
kehlani

US singer Kehlani has opened up on her sexuality by revealing that she’s a lesbian.

She also said she has been trying to have a conversation with family and friends about her decision to come out.

She said she was doubted when she first revealed her sexuality on social media.

“I know it took a while for me to realize this but I am gay.

“I have been trying to have intimate conversations about this part of me and coming out with my family and friends.

“Honestly I didn’t think it was going to be this easy because they are hardly shocked and also said they’ve known for a while.

“This is who I’m and I would appreciate y’all love me for who I’m,” she said.

Kehlani has a 2-year-old daughter, Adeya Nomi, with her ex, guitarist Javie Young-White.

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
0

Related Articles

pankeeroy

EFCC Arrests Instagram Comedian, Pankeeroy, Others For Fraud

3 hours ago
Mike Bamiloye

You’ll Give Account Of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter – Mike Bamiloye Tells Those with Large Followers

18 hours ago

Police Arrest Actor Baba Ijesha For Defiling 14yr Old Girl

18 hours ago

Sandra Iheuwa Shares Prove That Ubi Franklin Wants To Marry Her

1 day ago
Back to top button