Entertainment
US Singer Kehlani Cones Out As Homosexual
US singer Kehlani has opened up on her sexuality by revealing that she’s a lesbian.
She also said she has been trying to have a conversation with family and friends about her decision to come out.
She said she was doubted when she first revealed her sexuality on social media.
“I know it took a while for me to realize this but I am gay.
“I have been trying to have intimate conversations about this part of me and coming out with my family and friends.
“Honestly I didn’t think it was going to be this easy because they are hardly shocked and also said they’ve known for a while.
“This is who I’m and I would appreciate y’all love me for who I’m,” she said.
Kehlani has a 2-year-old daughter, Adeya Nomi, with her ex, guitarist Javie Young-White.