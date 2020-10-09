US Rapper, Cardi B To Weigh In On EndSARS Protest In Nigeria

US rapper Cardi B has promised to weigh in on the EndSARS protests currently going on in Nigeria.
This was after a Nigerian alerted her about the protests against the menace of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.
@asiwajulerry took to Twitter where he told Cardi B to save some of her energy against US President Donald Trump and use it to create awareness about what’s going on in Nigeria.
“Madam @iamcardib, trump is not your only problem. Your beloved Nigeria is currently in a state of pandemonium.
“We are not safe!! If you’ve ever loved this country, please help use your platform to create more awareness for us. Enough is enough! #EndSarsProtests #EndSARSNow!,” he wrote.
Cardi B responded, saying,
“What’s going ? Can you give me a summary so I can research later ..you know I love Nigeria.”
