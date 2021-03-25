Headline

US Embassy Warns Nigerians Of Work Visa Scam

Damola Areo4 hours ago
0
US Embassy Announces Closure Of Abuja, Lagos Offices, Gives Reason
US Embassy in Abuja/file

The US Embassy has warned Nigerians to beware of a scam currently out there which promises work visa to Nigerians between the age of 45 and 55.

A press release claiming to be from a department in the Embassy said those eligible are health workers, engineers, marine workers, accountants etc.

The scam press release read partly, “President Joe Biden, the 46 US President has signed an Executive Order that interested citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who measure in some special professions are eligible for American Work E-Visa and Residence Permit. This was communicated to the Nigeria US Department of immigration.

“The terms of the Executive Order allows 25,000 citizens of the Republic of Nigeria between the age of 40 to 55 whose area of expertise are among the following: Health workers, engineers, marine workers, accountants.”

Debunking the news in a tweet, the US Embassy described the statement as a scam and warned people not to fall victim for it.

“Fraud Alert! Scammers and fraudsters are circulating a fake “press release” claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55.

”It’s the same old scam, but in fresh packaging – don’t become a victim. If you have questions about whether visa information is legitimate, please refer only to official sources.”

Tags
Damola Areo4 hours ago
0

Related Articles

seyi makinde

Shasha Market Violence Caused By Those Who Don’t Mean Well For Nigeria – Seyi Makinde

4 hours ago
FG Allays Fears Over Debt Profile, Puts Total Public Debt Stock At $83b

Why Nigeria Is Rated Low By TI – Lai Mohammed

9 hours ago
Covid-19 Lockdown: Warri Group Threatens Reprisal After Soldier Kills Member

We’ve Written To Buhari Over Ibori Loot – Okowa

9 hours ago
Supplementary Election: Agents Clash Over Vote-Buying In Kano

Court Sentences Professor For Manipulating Election Result

10 hours ago
Back to top button