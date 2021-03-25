US Embassy Warns Nigerians Of Work Visa Scam

The US Embassy has warned Nigerians to beware of a scam currently out there which promises work visa to Nigerians between the age of 45 and 55.

A press release claiming to be from a department in the Embassy said those eligible are health workers, engineers, marine workers, accountants etc.

The scam press release read partly, “President Joe Biden, the 46 US President has signed an Executive Order that interested citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who measure in some special professions are eligible for American Work E-Visa and Residence Permit. This was communicated to the Nigeria US Department of immigration.

“The terms of the Executive Order allows 25,000 citizens of the Republic of Nigeria between the age of 40 to 55 whose area of expertise are among the following: Health workers, engineers, marine workers, accountants.”

Debunking the news in a tweet, the US Embassy described the statement as a scam and warned people not to fall victim for it.

“Fraud Alert! Scammers and fraudsters are circulating a fake “press release” claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55.

”It’s the same old scam, but in fresh packaging – don’t become a victim. If you have questions about whether visa information is legitimate, please refer only to official sources.”