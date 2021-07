Uriel, Nkechi Blessing Slam Women Who Want Other People’s Husband

Former BBNaija Reality TV star, Uriel Oputa and actress Nkechi Blessing have slammed women who always want what other women have.

According to Uriel, her ex-boyfriend whose picture she posted on social media now has his DM full of messages from admirers.

Nkechi Blessing agreed with her saying her husband’ DM is filled with messages from her actress colleagues.