Unity, Integration Needed For Igbo Govt At Centre – Uzodinma

The Imo State Governor and Host Governor of the Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Worldwide Elders Council meeting, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma addressed the issues of Alaigbo Unity and Igbos accepting the hand of friendship offered by the Government at the center.

Governor Hope Uzodimma who spoke at the well attended Social-Cultural meeting held at the New Banquet Hall, Government House, Owerri, Imo State, stated that it is a settled matter that as a people we cannot make any progress without unity.

“For us to be respected by the rest of Nigeria, we must be seen to be speaking with one voice” Uzodimma stated.

He commended the turn out of a Galaxy of Igbo leaders comprising of the intelligentials in business, religion, politics, etc., all gathered under one roof as this shows a strong move to start the unity journey in Alaigbo.

“It gladdens my heart to see this array of who is who in Igboland at this meeting… I congratulate all of us for this show of solidarity” Uzodimma commends.

Governor Uzodimma suggested to the Ohaneze Ndi Igbo elders gathered at the meeting, the consideration that of accepting of the efforts and hand of friendship offered by the Government at the Center and the ruling party, the APC to Igbos as he threw the question open: “ Is this not the right time for us to cement a new friendship with those who have offered us friendship? “