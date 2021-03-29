Unemployment: He’s Part Of The Problem – Presidency Slams Atiku
The Presidency has slammed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar after he reacted to the report by Bloomberg which predicted that Nigeria will become the country with the largest unemployment rate.
Atiku had expressed sadness at the prediction as he blamed the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying youth unemployment is part of the caused of insecurity.
“We warned about this, but repeated warnings by myself and other patriots were scorned. And now this. We are at a precipice as a nation and the truth is that all stakeholders and elder statesmen have to speak up on time, while there is still a Nigeria to save.
“This government obviously lacks the capacity to address our current challenges, and we must help them, not because of the government, but because of our people.
Adesina added that he had seen clips on social media where Atiku said some things they promised to do, particularly on power; and that some people collected some trillions and didn’t deliver.
According to him, Atiku could not like Pontius Pilate, begin to wash himself clean of what Nigeria has become.