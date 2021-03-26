News

Unemployed Nigerian Graduate, Wife Welcome Quadruplets (Photo)

Unemployed graduates, Hamza Alkali Kolo and Hauwa Usman, have welcomed quadruplets in Bida, Niger state.

Hauwa delivered the quadruplets, three girls and one boy at the Federal Medical Centre Bida. The ceremony was held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Ummu Amara Mosque, Essozhi, Bida.

Hamza is a graduate of Electrical Engineering from the Federal Polytechnic, Bida while Hauwa studied Community Health at School of Health Technology in Minna. Both are currently unemployed.

Meanwhile, well meaning individuals including the First Lady of Niger State, Hajiya Amina Abubakar Sani Bello, have been donating cash, baby and food items to the couple.

