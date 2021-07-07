Headline

UN Condemns Abduction Of Students From Bethel Baptist School, Kaduna

Damola Areo34 mins ago
The United Nations has condemned the abduction of students from Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, , through his spokesman Stephane Dujarric, , disclosed this while addressing journalists in New York.

The UN correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Dujarric as saying that Guterres condemned the kidnapping of the students.

Dujarric said, “I can tell you that the Secretary-General strongly condemns the abduction of students from the Bethel Baptist School as well as hospital employees in two separate incidents in Kaduna State on July 5.

“The Secretary-General is disturbed by the frequency of “kidnapping for ransom” of predominantly children from schools by extremist groups and criminal networks.”

