UN Ambassador Blames Buhari For Being Lenient With #EndSARS Protesters

Hussain Coomassie, the United Nations Ambassador for Peace and Social Justice, has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for being lenient with EndSARS protesters.

The protesters who have been demanding police reforms amongst other things have been disrupting activities across the country.

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lekki toll gate and major highways across the country have been blocked by the protesters thereby creating difficulty for other Nigerians.

Reacting to their activities, Coomassie said that the President should have used an iron fist against them.

He also wondered if such disruption by the protesters could be done duri g the administration of former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to Coomassie: “Can you try this nonsense during Obasanjo’s time? I blame Buhari for taking things lightly.

“There are certain things that should be handled with an iron fist.”