UN Ambassador Blames Buhari For Being Lenient With #EndSARS Protesters

Hussain Coomassie, the United Nations Ambassador for Peace and Social Justice, has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for being lenient with EndSARS protesters.
The protesters who have been demanding police reforms amongst other things have been disrupting activities across the country.
The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lekki toll gate and major highways across the country have been blocked by the protesters thereby creating difficulty for other Nigerians.
Reacting to their activities, Coomassie said that the President should have used an iron fist against them.
He also wondered if such disruption by the protesters could be done duri g the administration of former president Olusegun Obasanjo.
According to Coomassie: “Can you try this nonsense during Obasanjo’s time? I blame Buhari for taking things lightly.
“There are certain things that should be handled with an iron fist.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.