Umahi Makes U-turn On Sit-At-Home Order

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has made a U-turn over a statement he made in regards the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

IPOB issued the order to observe the Biafra Day which is a remembrance of the lives lost during the Biafra war in Nigeria.

Umahi had ordered that anyone who observes the day by not opening his shop or business should forfeit such establishment.

He has now made a U-turn through his Special Adviser on Media, Francis Nwaze, which was made available to journalists in Abakaliki.

He said, “The Government of Ebonyi State received several requests from some families and residents requesting that they would like to remain indoors on Monday, May 31, 2021, to organise private family prayers in honor of their loved ones who were murdered during the unfortunate civil war.

“Following the foregoing, the Governor, David Nweze Umahi, who is highly in touch with the people, has directed that those who may wish to remain at home with their shop(s) locked should neither be penalised, nor their shop(s) seized as it is their constitutional right while the rights of those who may wish to go about their normal businesses should not be infringed upon as it is equally their constitutional right.”