Umahi Honours Former Commissioners, Declares Public Holiday In Ebonyi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has declared June 23 a public holiday in honour of two former members of the state executive council who died recently.

The deceased are Engineer Fidelis Nweze, former Commissioner for Infrastructure for Concession and Engineer Uche Okah, former Commissioner for Housing.

According to Umahi, the death of Nweze was shocking.

“It is so shocking and unbelievable to announce the death of our Commissioner for Infrastructure, Engineer Kings Fidelis Nweze who died this morning at about 9:50 am at Turkish Hospital, Abuja. Nweze was traveling to Enugu on Saturday at about 7 pm with his orderly and Driver within Obinagu in Enugu State, they rammed into a stationary truck. He was on a seat belt, the Driver was conscious, they were all conscious.

“The orderly who had a very slight injury was treated and discharged, the Driver had a slight injury and was treated and discharged too.

“Kings had an injury on his stomach and his neck too and he was taken to Niger Foundation, I got to know about it on Sunday and I insisted they should move him to Turkish Hospital since there was no x-ray or any form of Medical examination, so they moved him to Turkish Hospital, I directed my physician to move to Abuja but he could not get a flight and on Sunday I sent a very good Doctor because I could not understand the grammar of the Doctors, they did an examination and discovered that the seat belt had ruptured his intestine. So, they did a very successful operation and wanted to move him to the ward, we said no, put him in the intensive care unit for the next three days so that everything would be perfected. So they did that this morning when I called about eight o’clock, they said he had crises, so we asked Dr. Onyii to get back while my Physician, SSA, Medical Services Left to Abuja in the morning, so about 9:50 Engineer Nweze gave up”

“I am so sad, a month ago, we lost Engineer Uche and today again we have lost Engineer Nweze, those who are the pillars of this administration, dawn to dusk, so sad, I feel so empty, to me it is like a dream, as if my younger brother, my son, my friend, my destiny helper would just sleep and come back, we did everything possible we could do.

“By the powers of the Governor of the State, I declare the whole of tomorrow public holiday, no market shall open in Honour of Nweze and Uche, no work in all of the offices, no work in any of the sites in the State, and our Liaison offices in Abuja and Lagos”

Governor Umahi While acknowledging the invaluable contributions of the fallen duo to the development of the State, described the former Commissioner for Infrastructure for Concession Engineer Fidelis Nweze as irreplaceable.

“Nweze cannot be replaced, I pity him so much, he never had a single day rest, I pity him so much, we have been on this together, first as Commissioner for Works and Commissioner for Infrastructure, Nweze cannot be replaced”