Umahi Defends Buhari On Appointments, Marginalisation Of South-East

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has defended President Muhammadu Buhari against talks of marginalising the South-East in terms of appointments.

Umahi who spoke on Channels Television said this in reaction to calls for secession by youths in the region.

The governor said, “A section of South-East youths is saying that there is marginalisation, maltreatment of the people of the South-East and they want a country of theirs. Our position as leaders is to say, ‘who did you discuss that with? And that we are better in a united and fair Nigeria.

“So, we do not accept their position in terms of secession. But we can as leaders listen to them and that is what we are going to do on the 19th of this month.”

When asked to state categorically if he felt that the South-East was not marginalised, Umahi said, “It is not a straight-worded thing. There are issues which I explained to the wonderful honourable Minister of Defence.

He added, “My position is that there are certain things that happen in this country that even Mr President, even the ministers will not be aware of. When somebody from the South-East is due for promotion or a particular appointment is not appointed, how will Mr President know about it?”