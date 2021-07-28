UK Govt Not Doing Enough For Nnamdi Kanu – Lawyer

Ifeanyi Ejifior, a lawyer to IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has said the UK government isn’t doing enough to assist his client.

Concise News reported that Kanu was arrested and extradited to Nigeria from Kenya where he had travelled.

His currently facing charges on treason and was supposed to be presented in court on Monday by the Department of State Services which cited logistics issues for their failure to present him before Justice Binta Nyako.

Giving update on his situation, Ejiofor who spoke on Arise News TV said, “I can confirm to you that the British High Commission is not doing much about this case. I can confirm to you that there is every likelihood of connivance in what happened to my client.

“Because sometime in 2015 when my client was arrested, I know how they were keeping constant communication with him and visiting him regularly, both when he was in military detention and when he was in DSS custody and he was transferred to the prison.

“As at the time he was arrested, he was arrested as a British national because he had renounced his Nigerian citizenship over five years ago. And they are still talking about offering him consular services,” he said.