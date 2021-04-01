UK Expresses Worry Over Insecurity In Nigeria, Offers Help

British Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has expressed worries over the insecurity in Nigeria, saying the United Kingdom is ready to lend assistance to the country.

Laing, who spoke on the sidelines of the reception for returning 2019/2020 UK Chevening Scholarship beneficiaries, yesterday, said: “We are extremely concerned about the deteriorating security situation. I mean, Nigeria is facing a lot of problems everywhere – in the North-East, terrorism; in the North-West, banditry, kidnapping; in the Middle Belt, farmers-herders conflict; in the South, the Niger Delta conflict; and the secession movements in the South-East. So, Nigeria is really struggling.”

Laing revealed that the UK has been helping the Nigerian military in the areas of training, campaign planning, and how to counter IEDs, adding: “We are here to support and help. We have the military team here, who came here after the Chibok girls were kidnapped. We are still here, training the Nigerian military, helping them to do campaign planning, how to counter IEDs.’’

She advised the Nigerian government to be precise on the support it needs.

She said, “So, we are here for the long term. This is a Nigerian partnership. ‘Your insecurity becomes our insecurity if we don’t help you tackle it. So, we are here and we are trying to do our best to support you.’’